On Air
Input Playlist – 21/11/21 – Rainy Day Songs
Rainy Day Songs
The weather’s held out, but we’ve got you ready for a La Niña summer
Rain rain won’t go away, so here’s the playlist from 21/11/21. If you’ve got a theme to suggest, hit us up on Instagram and tune in on Sunday 6-7pm.
Louis Parkinson
November 24th 2021Read more by Louis Parkinson
Category: Audio, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: #MusicPlaylist, Input
More by Input
Input Playlist – 14/11/21 – Numbers as Titles
Numbers as Titles No Loud Bega and no words in this episode Titles of songs, bands and albums as numbers. Punctuation, […]
Input Playlist – 7/11/21 – Places
Places We’ve been everywhere man, and we’ve got the playlist to prove it We’re talking streets, we’re talking council areas, we’re […]
Input Playlist – 31/10/21 – Big Business/Capitalism
Big Business / Capitalism Songs all about splashing cash and fighting the system A sure fire thing to put all your chips […]