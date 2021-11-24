New Input Website Banner

Input Playlist – 21/11/21 – Rainy Day Songs

Rainy Day Songs

The weather’s held out, but we’ve got you ready for a La Niña summer

 

Rain rain won’t go away, so here’s the playlist from 21/11/21. If you’ve got a theme to suggest, hit us up on Instagram and tune in on Sunday 6-7pm.

Louis Parkinson

November 24th 2021
