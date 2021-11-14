On Air
Input Playlist – 31/10/21 – Big Business/Capitalism
Big Business / Capitalism
Songs all about splashing cash and fighting the system
A sure fire thing to put all your chips on, this is the playlist for 31/10/21 show. If you’ve got a theme to suggest, hit us up on Instagram and tune in on Sunday 6-7pm.
Louis Parkinson
November 14th 2021
