Input Playlist – 31/10/21 – Big Business/Capitalism

Big Business / Capitalism

Songs all about splashing cash and fighting the system

 

A sure fire thing to put all your chips on, this is the playlist for 31/10/21 show. If you’ve got a theme to suggest, hit us up on Instagram and tune in on Sunday 6-7pm.

Louis Parkinson

November 14th 2021
