Input Playlist – 7/11/21 – Places
Places
We’ve been everywhere man, and we’ve got the playlist to prove it
We’re talking streets, we’re talking council areas, we’re talking suburbs, we’re talking cities, we’re talking countries, we’re talking continents. If you want more talking, suggest a theme on our Instagram and tune in on Sunday 6-7pm.
Louis Parkinson
November 14th 2021Read more by Louis Parkinson
