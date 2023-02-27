Calling international, interstate & regional students! SYN Media is offering podcasting workshops so you can make friends and build media skills.

Interchange is a podcasting workshop for anyone new to Melbourne/Naarm: be they international, interstate, or transplants from rural or regional Victoria. Join a community of young people, make friends, create media, and learn how to use our high-quality radio broadcasting studios. This training program runs across two sessions, focusing on creating and presenting content, media law, and studio training.

Completion of this program gives participants one year of membership at SYN. Anyone aged 12-25 years old is eligible to join SYN.

What you will learn:

Creating & Presenting Content

Audio Editing 101 & Radio Tech

Sound Design

One year of SYN Membership!

Questions? Email [email protected]