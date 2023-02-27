Podcasting Workshops for International, Interstate & Regional Students

Interchange New to Melbourne Podcast Workshops

Calling international, interstate & regional students! SYN Media is offering podcasting workshops so you can make friends and build media skills.

Interchange is a podcasting workshop for anyone new to Melbourne/Naarm: be they international, interstate, or transplants from rural or regional Victoria. Join a community of young people, make friends, create media, and learn how to use our high-quality radio broadcasting studios. This training program runs across two sessions, focusing on creating and presenting content, media law, and studio training.

Completion of this program gives participants one year of membership at SYN. Anyone aged 12-25 years old is eligible to join SYN.

What you will learn:

  • Creating & Presenting Content
  • Audio Editing 101 & Radio Tech
  • Sound Design
  • One year of SYN Membership!

Click here to register.

Questions? Email [email protected]

SYN Media

February 27th 2023
