International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

CONTENT WARNING: This piece talks about the abuse and violence women face globally. If you or someone you know needs help relating to this issue you can contact any one of the services provided below
BeyondBlue: 1300 22 4636 | https://www.beyondblue.org.au/
Lifeline: 13 11 14 | https://www.lifeline.org.au/
Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800 | http://www.kidshelp.com.au/
Domestic Abuse Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 | http://www.thehotline.org/

On Monday 25 November, the United Nations promoted International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The day highlights the horrific violence women experience day to day. It also raises discussion of women’s increased numbers compared to men when experiencing violence.

So what does it mean and can men help change this?

Youssef Saudie spoke to the CEO of Body Safety Australia, Deanne Carson, and Dominic Weintraub, an award-winning theatre maker and director (Aired 25 November 2019)

Guests

Deanne Carson, CEO of Body Safety Australia,
Dominic Weintraub, award-winning theatre maker and director

Contributors

Youssef Saudie

January 7th 2020
