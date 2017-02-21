SYN Nation
Interview: Adelaide Fisher, Ariel Cameron and Will Dawson
Andrew and Molly interview Adelaide Fisher, Ariel Cameron and past Art-Smitten host Will Dawson about their brand new community arts festival Happenstance, taking place along the Merri Creek in Coburg North on Saturday February 25.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
February 21st 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture, Environment, Live, Music
Tags: adelaide fisher, ariel cameron, coburg north, community arts festival, happenstance, merri creek, Will Dawson
More by Art Smitten
Review: Stupid F**king Bird
Gill and Molly discuss their thoughts, feelings and impressions of Aaron Posner’s play Stupid Fucking Bird, before, after and during the intermission of […]
Interview: Shane Savage
Molly, Andrew and Jim chat to actor, producer and director Shane Savage about North of Eight’s production of Mark O’Rowe’s play Terminus, on at The Courthouse […]
Interview: Nicole McKenzie
Andrew, Molly and Jim chat to theatremaker Nicole McKenzie about one-person show, Being a Good Person is Bloody Hard Work, now being performed […]