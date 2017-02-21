ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Adelaide Fisher, Ariel Cameron and Will Dawson

530853-234036-14

Andrew and Molly interview Adelaide Fisher, Ariel Cameron and past Art-Smitten host Will Dawson about their brand new community arts festival Happenstance, taking place along the Merri Creek in Coburg North on Saturday February 25.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

February 21st 2017
