SYN Nation
Interview: Alex Cherney
Christina and Rebi chat to Alex Cherney, one of the photographers in A Field Guide to the Stars, on display at the Ballarat Municipal Observatory and Museum (439 Cobden St, Mount Pleasant) from 19 August – 17 September Ballarat International Foto Biennale. Alex will also be giving a Night Sky Photography Workshop on Sunday 10 September from 2pm–4pm.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
August 13th 2017
