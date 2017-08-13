ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Interview: Alex Cherney

Christina and Rebi chat to Alex Cherney, one of the photographers in A Field Guide to the Stars, on display at the Ballarat Municipal Observatory and Museum (439 Cobden St, Mount Pleasant) from 19 August – 17 September Ballarat International Foto Biennale. Alex will also be giving a Night Sky Photography Workshop on Sunday 10 September from 2pm–4pm.

August 13th 2017
