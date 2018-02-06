ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview – Alma Kelliher

riot
Listen to Episode

Christopher Horsfall interviews Alma Kelliher a performer, composer and sound designer that is involved with RIOT that is showing at the Arts Center.

Maria

February 6th 2018
Read more by Maria
Category: ,
Topics: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

LoveBird_GroupShot_Back-BrendanMcFarlane&JohnMarcDesengano_Front-BethListon,JessicaMartin&MattTester
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview- Georgina Harris & John Marc Desenago

Tom and Christina Speak to Georgina Harris & John Marc Desenago about their show Love Bird.

Lawrence_English_2012
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview- Lawrence English

Christina and Tom speak to Curator Lawrence English on the Genesis P-Orridge Exhibition.

869567660
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview- Trevor Ashley

Christina and Tom interview Trevor Ashley on his Mardi Gras Gala Show Paying Homage to Cher.

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport