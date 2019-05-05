Interview with Amy Spiers – Art Smitten

The Art + Climate = Change Poster Project is a curation that seeks to highlight the impacts of global warming through the medium of posters. This year, artist Amy Spiers participated in the exhibition with her First Nations-inspired artwork, pictured above.

Amy joined Art Smitten‘s Tom, Sim and Charlie to discuss the curation, and the reasoning behind her poster.

The entirety of the Poster Project can be viewed at Testing Grounds, Southbank until May 18th. That same venue will be hosting a conversation with the artists on Saturday, May 11th. For more information, visit artclimatechange.org/2019/event/climarte-poster-project-ii

You can also read more about Amy on her official website: www.amyspiers.com.au

Segment originally aired Wednesday, May 1st; produced by Tom Parry.

Image courtesy of the artist and artclimatechange.org