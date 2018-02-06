SYN Nation
Interview- Andy Aisbett
Maria, Christina and Tom Interview Andy Aisbett, the writer of the Midsumma Show Dragged.
More by Art Smitten
Interview- Georgina Harris & John Marc Desenago
Tom and Christina Speak to Georgina Harris & John Marc Desenago about their show Love Bird.
Interview- Lawrence English
Christina and Tom speak to Curator Lawrence English on the Genesis P-Orridge Exhibition.
Interview- Trevor Ashley
Christina and Tom interview Trevor Ashley on his Mardi Gras Gala Show Paying Homage to Cher.