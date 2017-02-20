SYN Nation
Interview: Angela Conquet
Molly and Andrew chat to Angela Conquet, the Artistic Director of Dancehouse, about their participation in the upcoming Dance Massive festival, which runs from March 14-26.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
February 20th 2017
Category: Audio
Topics: Art, Culture, Live
Tags: angela conquet, Arts House, contemporary dance, dance massive, dancehouse, Malthouse Theatre
