Interview: Anna Jean
Christian and Amorette chat to one of the members of the French band Juniore, coming to Australia in January to perform in next year’s So Frenchy So Chic festival.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
December 9th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
