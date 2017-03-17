SYN 90.7
INTERVIEW: Anna Laverty from Desert Divas
For a very special International Women’s Day Matilda had the chance to chat to Anna Laverty, the producer from the Desert Divas Volume II. “Desert Divas & Sista Sounds form the Territory’s premier music development program for female Indigenous musicians, rappers and singer-songwriters.” Volume II will be dropping on March 17th, so get amongst it!
