INTERVIEW: Anna Laverty from Desert Divas

For a very special International Women’s Day Matilda had the chance to chat to Anna Laverty, the producer from the Desert Divas Volume II. “Desert Divas & Sista Sounds form the Territory’s premier music development program for female Indigenous musicians, rappers and singer-songwriters.” Volume II will be dropping on March 17th, so get amongst it!

March 17th 2017
