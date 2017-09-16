ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Broden Kelly

AD_2017_New1_s (1)

Hamish chats with Broden Kelly ahead of Aunty Donna’s performances of Big Boys and New Show: World Tour Edition on Saturday October 28 at the Athenaeum Theatre (188 Collins St).

Christian Tsoutsouvas

September 16th 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: ,
Topics: , , , , , ,
Tags: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

The Big HOO-HAA 24 Hour Show FB - Photo credit - Mark Gambino
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Jaklene Vukasinovic

Maria chats to ensemble member Jaklene Vukasinovic about The Big HOO-HAA, a 24-hour improvised comedy show running from 8pm Saturday September 23 – 8pm Sunday September […]

Screenshot 2017-09-14 23.07.55
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Matthew Sini, Cassandra-Elli Yiannacou and Ryan Kennedy

Christian chats with Matthew Sini, Cassandra-Elli Yiannacou and Ryan Kennedy about their theatrical triple bill of The Last Journalist on Earth, Left […]

loving_vincent
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Andrew Grimmer

Rebi and Andrew chat to Melbourne artist Andrew Grimmer who contributed to the feature-length painted animation, Loving Vincent.

Related Content

aunty-donna-big-boys-enmore-theatre-5813
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: Aunty Donna - Big Boys

IMG_9775_2.jpg
10151361_10152057312387081_1173638261_n_1.png
SYN Media

Aunty Donna Interview

10994681_10205957034754189_1439045878_n.jpg
10245432_10152702729409091_1226064831378571878_n.png
In Joke

Aunty Donna talk Edinburgh Fringe