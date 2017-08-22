ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Brodie Lancaster

9780733635991

Maggie Tweedie chats to Brodie Lancaster about her new book, No Way! Okay, Fine.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

August 22nd 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: ,
Topics: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

Fair @ Square 2011
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Luisa Hilmer

Smithers chats with Luisa Hilmer, visiting German co-curator of RMIT Gallery’s latest exhibition Fast Fashion: The dark side of fashion, running until […]

6_René Magritte_René Magritte and The Barbarian (Le Barbare)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Dr Mark Themann

Rebi and Andrew chat to Dr Mark Themann, Director of the Latrobe Regional Gallery, about their new exhibition René Magritte: The Revealing […]

DGHckquUwAIY18u
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Lauren Aimee Curtis

Christian chats to Lauren Aimee Curtis, author of Butter, on the 2017 shortlist for the $12,500 Australian Book Review Elizabeth Jolley Short […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport