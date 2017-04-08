SYN Nation
Interview: Cameron Moorhouse
Smithers and Christian chat to artist Cameron Moorhouse, one of the finalists from the 2017 VCE Top Arts exhibition, whose work, Extinction, will be on display at the Ian Potter Centre until July 16.
Click here to listen to our interview with Miranda Picton-Warlow, manager of the VCE Season of Excellence and Sia Smyth, the curator of Top Designs 2017.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
April 8th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Education, Environment
Tags: cameron moorhouse, conservation, extinction, National Gallery of Victoria, Top Arts, vce season of excellence
