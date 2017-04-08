ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Cameron Moorhouse

The 2017 Top Arts exhibition at NGV Australia.

Smithers and Christian chat to artist Cameron Moorhouse, one of the finalists from the 2017 VCE Top Arts exhibition, whose work, Extinction, will be on display at the Ian Potter Centre until July 16.

Click here to listen to our interview with Miranda Picton-Warlow, manager of the VCE Season of Excellence and Sia Smyth, the curator of Top Designs 2017.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

April 8th 2017
