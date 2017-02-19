SYN Nation
Interview: Charles Purcell
Finley chats to actor Charles Purcell from the cast of Theatre Works’ production of Ross Mueller’s play, Lifetime Guarantee, about the politics of putting on a conservative work that features queer characters.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
February 19th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio
Topics: Art, Culture
Tags: charles purcell, lifetime guarantee, Theatre Works
More by Art Smitten
Review: Lifetime Guarantee
Finley reviews Theatre Works’ production of Ross Mueller’s play Lifetime Guarantee, which runs in St Kilda until February 26. Click here to […]
Interview: Padraic Fisher
Andrew, Hamish and Gill chat to Padraic Fisher, director of the National Wool Museum in Geelong (the city he left New York […]
Interview: William Crighton
Andrew, Gill and Hamish chat to folk rock musician William Crighton about his first time performing performing on a paddle steamer and […]