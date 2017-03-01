ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Chelsea Wilson

Chelsea_Front_Crop

Rebi and Molly chat to Brunswick Music Festival programmer and performing musician Chelsea Wilson. The festival runs over 2 weeks from Sunday March 5-19.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

March 1st 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: ,
Topics: , ,
Tags: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

3372409_18_Homosexuals600400
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: The Homosexuals, Or Faggots

The Homosexuals, Or Faggots, is a new stage production at the Malthouse written by local theatre maker Declan Green, of Sisters Grimm, […]

Nella Themelios
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Nella Themelios

Molly interviews Nella Themelios, one of the curators of High Risk Dressing / Critical Fashion, an exhibition that’s on at RMIT Design Hub in […]

Rosie Jones
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Rosie Jones

Christian interviews Rosie Jones, director of the documentary The Family which premiered last year at the Melbourne International Film Festival and is now […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
Pop Culture
Science
Sport