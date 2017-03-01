SYN Nation
Interview: Chelsea Wilson
Rebi and Molly chat to Brunswick Music Festival programmer and performing musician Chelsea Wilson. The festival runs over 2 weeks from Sunday March 5-19.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
March 1st 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Music
Tags: brunswick music festival, chelsea wilson
More by Art Smitten
Review: The Homosexuals, Or Faggots
The Homosexuals, Or Faggots, is a new stage production at the Malthouse written by local theatre maker Declan Green, of Sisters Grimm, […]
Interview: Nella Themelios
Molly interviews Nella Themelios, one of the curators of High Risk Dressing / Critical Fashion, an exhibition that’s on at RMIT Design Hub in […]
Interview: Rosie Jones
Christian interviews Rosie Jones, director of the documentary The Family which premiered last year at the Melbourne International Film Festival and is now […]