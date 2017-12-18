ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Daniel Clarke

image003 (8)

Christian chats to Daniel Clarke, Performing Arts Programmer at Arts Centre Melbourne about their Midsumma offerings for January 2018.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

December 18th 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: , ,
Topics: , , , ,
Tags: , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

Hero Image (1)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: More Pudding Anyone? + Discussion: Sexism in Christmas movies

Christian, Silvi, Hamish and Smithers discuss sexism in Christmas movies and review More Pudding Anyone?, the new Christmas comedy playing at 8.30pm at The […]

3641
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Joshua Cowie

Creative Learning Producer Joshua Cowie tells Anthony, Maria and Smithers about the Arts Centre Melbourne’s Associated Program accompanying the Melbourne Theatre Company’s season […]

RS_PLAY_1100px_INST_170815_04-web-resize
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Ella Caldwell

Anthony, Maria and Smithers chat to Ella Caldwell, the Artistic Director at Red Stitch Actor’s Theatre, who’s also performing in their upcoming […]

Related Content

23795520_10154960298936881_5022167666895952527_n
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Daniel Santangeli

21690931_1581356081886283_632208153_n
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

"Marriage Equality" on the Naughty Rude Show - 17th September 2017

LJC0OID4
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Francis Lee