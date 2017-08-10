SYN Nation
Interview: Daniel Monks
Christian chats to Daniel Monks the lead actor in the Malthouse Theatre’s new production, The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man running until August 27.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
August 10th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Live, Pop Culture
Tags: actor, daniel monks, disability, Malthouse Theatre, the elephant man
More by Art Smitten
Interview: Nora Niasari
Christian chats to Nora Niasari, writer/director of the short film Waterfall, screening on Sunday August 13 and Saturday August 19 at Melbourne […]
Interview: Stephanie Lake
Christian chats to Stephanie Lake, the choreographer of Pile of Bones, running from August 15-19 at Arts House (521 Queensberry Street, North Melbourne). […]
Interview: Reg Ramsden
Silvi and Rebi chat to Reg Ramsden about the Right 2 The Heart campaign that’s now raising funds for high school facilities […]