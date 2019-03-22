Interview with Dave Massingham – Art Smitten

To promote his new show Little Sketch Book of Horrors, performer Dave Massingham – who specialises in improv comedy – spoke with co-hosts Dwight, Dini and Tom about his inspiration for the show, and what audiences can expect to see in the confines of Tasma Terrace.







Little Sketch Book of Horrors is being performed as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival from March 26th. For more information about the show, head to comedyfestival.com.au/2019/shows/little-sketch-book-of-horrors

Segment originally aired Sunday, March 3rd. Produced by Tom Parry.

Image courtesy of Mark Gambino Photography and David Massingham.