ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview with Dave Massingham – Art Smitten

Dave Massingham cover

To promote his new show Little Sketch Book of Horrors, performer Dave Massingham – who specialises in improv comedy – spoke with co-hosts Dwight, Dini and Tom about his inspiration for the show, and what audiences can expect to see in the confines of Tasma Terrace.

 

 

Little Sketch Book of Horrors is being performed as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival from March 26th. For more information about the show, head to comedyfestival.com.au/2019/shows/little-sketch-book-of-horrors

 

Segment originally aired Sunday, March 3rd. Produced by Tom Parry.

Image courtesy of Mark Gambino Photography and David Massingham.

Art Smitten

March 22nd 2019
Read more by Art Smitten
Category:
Topics: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

Rik Brown - black
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview with Rik Brown – Art Smitten

What if Sly Stallone’s films about a Philadelphian boxer were written by The Bard?   That’s the very question put forward by […]

Six Inches Uncut
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview with Jack Beeby – Art Smitten

Co-hosts Dwight, Dini and Tom talk to Jack Beeby, the alter-ego of drag queen Six Inches Uncut, about how he came to […]

Play On header
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Play On interview with Lydia Dobbin

Hosted in an underground car park in Collingwood, Play On is an experimental music series fostered by Lydia Dobbin. In this segment, Lydia […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport