SYN Nation
Interview with Dave Massingham – Art Smitten
To promote his new show Little Sketch Book of Horrors, performer Dave Massingham – who specialises in improv comedy – spoke with co-hosts Dwight, Dini and Tom about his inspiration for the show, and what audiences can expect to see in the confines of Tasma Terrace.
Little Sketch Book of Horrors is being performed as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival from March 26th. For more information about the show, head to comedyfestival.com.au/2019/shows/little-sketch-book-of-horrors
Segment originally aired Sunday, March 3rd. Produced by Tom Parry.
Image courtesy of Mark Gambino Photography and David Massingham.
More by Art Smitten
Interview with Rik Brown – Art Smitten
What if Sly Stallone’s films about a Philadelphian boxer were written by The Bard? That’s the very question put forward by […]
Interview with Jack Beeby – Art Smitten
Co-hosts Dwight, Dini and Tom talk to Jack Beeby, the alter-ego of drag queen Six Inches Uncut, about how he came to […]
Play On interview with Lydia Dobbin
Hosted in an underground car park in Collingwood, Play On is an experimental music series fostered by Lydia Dobbin. In this segment, Lydia […]