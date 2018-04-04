SYN Nation
Interview: Dolly Diamond
Christian & Ellie talk to Dolly Diamond about the MQFF.
Interview: Marissa Carnesky
Tom & Dana talk to Marissa Carnesky about her Butterfly Club show ‘Dr Carnesky’s Incredible Bleeding Woman’.
Interview: Sophie Smyth and Ryan Smedley
Viv and Tom speak to Sophie Smyth and Ryan Smedley on their MICF show ‘The Aspie Hour’.
Interview: Rosanna Li and William Thi
Viv and Christian speak to Rosanna Li and William Thi on the Catwalk Club Show at RMIT.