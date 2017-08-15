SYN Nation
Interview: Dr Mark Themann
Rebi and Andrew chat to Dr Mark Themann, Director of the Latrobe Regional Gallery, about their new exhibition René Magritte: The Revealing Image on display at 138 Commercial Road, Morwell from 19 August – 19 November.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
August 15th 2017
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Education
Tags: Belgium, Dr Mark Themann, Latrobe Regional Gallery, photography, René Magritte: The Revealing Image
