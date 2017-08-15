ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Dr Mark Themann

6_René Magritte_René Magritte and The Barbarian (Le Barbare)

Rebi and Andrew chat to Dr Mark Themann, Director of the Latrobe Regional Gallery, about their new exhibition René Magritte: The Revealing Image on display at 138 Commercial Road, Morwell from 19 August – 19 November.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

August 15th 2017
