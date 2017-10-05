ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Elandrah Eramiha-Feo and James Elmer

thumb_11497_default_big

Silvi and Smithers chat to and hear some live singing by Elandrah Eramiha-Feo and James Elmer from the cast of Memphis the Musical, playing at Chapel off Chapel (12 Little Chapel St, Prahran) from October 7-29.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

October 5th 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: ,
Topics: , , , ,
Tags: , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

unnamed
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review – Black Rider: The Casting of the Magic Bullets

Samara Barr reviews Black Rider: The Casting of the Magic Bullets, a co-production between Victorian Opera and Malthouse Theatre written by Tom Waits and […]

joanna-murray-smith-data
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Joanna Murray-Smith

Christian interviews the playwright of American Song, playing at Red Stitch Actors Theatre in St Kilda East until November 5.

b5
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Karina Holden

Christian interviews the writer/director of the new environmental documentary Blue, in cinemas October 12.

Related Content

inbetweentwo
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: James Mangohig

I Am Not Your Negro-1
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: James Hewison

maxresdefault (6)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Madeleine Featherby