SYN Nation
Interview: Elandrah Eramiha-Feo and James Elmer
Silvi and Smithers chat to and hear some live singing by Elandrah Eramiha-Feo and James Elmer from the cast of Memphis the Musical, playing at Chapel off Chapel (12 Little Chapel St, Prahran) from October 7-29.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
October 5th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Live, Music, Pop Culture
Tags: 50s, apartheid, Elandrah Eramiha-Feo, James Elmer, Memphis the Musical, musical theatre, race
