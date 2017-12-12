ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Interview: Ella Caldwell

Anthony, Maria and Smithers chat to Ella Caldwell, the Artistic Director at Red Stitch Actor’s Theatre, who’s also performing in their upcoming annual fundraiser, PLAYlist, at the Contemporary Arts Precincts (35 Johnston St, Collingwood) on Saturday 16 December from 7-11pm.

December 12th 2017
