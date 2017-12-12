SYN Nation
Interview: Ella Caldwell
Anthony, Maria and Smithers chat to Ella Caldwell, the Artistic Director at Red Stitch Actor’s Theatre, who’s also performing in their upcoming annual fundraiser, PLAYlist, at the Contemporary Arts Precincts (35 Johnston St, Collingwood) on Saturday 16 December from 7-11pm.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
December 12th 2017
