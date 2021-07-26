On Air
Interview with Ella Sweeney – The Hoist
This week Bec spoke to the delightful Ella Sweeney about her self-titled EP.
The pair chatted about musical influences, the writing and recording process for the new release and so much more.
Listen here:
Riley Geary-Goodwin
July 26th 2021
