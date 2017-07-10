SYN Nation
Interview: Elysia Zeccola
Christians chats to Elysia Zeccola, director of the 2017 Scandinavian Film Festival, travelling around the nation from July 11 to August 6.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
July 10th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Audio, Features, General, Programs
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture, Pop Culture
Tags: black comedy, cinema, elysia zeccola, Nordic Noir, Scandinavian Film Festival, thriller
