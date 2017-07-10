ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Emma Telfer

what-would-jane-do-open-house-melbourne-2017

Christina and Thierry chat to Open House Executive Director Emma Telfer about working with the Australian Centre for the Moving Image on the ‘What Would Jane Do?’ running for the rest of July.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

July 10th 2017
