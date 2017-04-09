SYN Nation
Interview: Erin Taylor and Sarah Edwards
Smithers and Christian interview Erin Taylor and Sarah Edwards from Phantasmagoria, a free site-responsive festival produced by the Bogong Centre for Sound Culture, running on weekends until the end of April in the Bogong Alpine Village.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
April 9th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture
Tags: audio art, bogong alpine village, erin taylor, phantasmagoria, sarah edwards, visual art
