Interview with Eskimo Joe – The Hoist
Sez was joined by Joel Quartermain from one of Australia’s most memorable acts – alternative rock band Eskimo Joe.
Sez and Joel chatted about Eskimo Joe’s new single ’99 Ways’, possible gigs and so much more!
Check out the interview below:
Riley Geary-Goodwin
March 2nd 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
