Interview and premiere with Espresso Depresso – The Hoist
One of our lovely hosts Bec was joined by the wonderful artist Espresso Depresso.
The pair chatted about her debut single, ‘Self Control’ officially out June 11 via Push Records, so The Hoist was lucky enough to premiere the track on Thursday’s show! Not only is it a premiere for the track but for Push Records too.
Listen below for more!
Riley Geary-Goodwin
June 10th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
