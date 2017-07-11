ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Fiona Cochrane

opening title sequence (0-00-30-02)

Christian chats to director/producer Fiona Cochrane about her new film 25 Tracks, about 2 musicians who set out to release 1 song every fortnight for a year, screening in the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival on Saturday July 15, 6.15pm at Long Play (318 St Georges Rd, Fitzroy North).

Christian Tsoutsouvas

July 11th 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: , , , ,
Topics: , , , ,
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

MV5BZjUwY2I3YjktMzQ0Mi00MzY0LWI5YzQtMGU1NmEzMDBiN2IyL2ltYWdlXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNzEyODg3NTc@._V1_SX704_CR0,0,704,999_AL_
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Johanna B Kelly

Christian chats to Johanna B Kelly, director of The Gateway Bug, a film about the benefits of an insect diet, screening as […]

what-would-jane-do-open-house-melbourne-2017
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Emma Telfer

Christina and Thierry chat to Open House Executive Director Emma Telfer about working with the Australian Centre for the Moving Image on […]

66b917af938886bfa412a115e755477c
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Elysia Zeccola

Christians chats to Elysia Zeccola, director of the 2017 Scandinavian Film Festival, travelling around the nation from July 11 to August 6.

Related Content

belle haven
The Shortlist
The Shortlist

This Week On The Shortlist: Meet Belle Haven; honest, raw and moving forward

SMACK TALK - EPISODE THREE

Smack Talk - Episode Two