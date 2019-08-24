On Air
Interview with Fiona Foley – Art Smitten
As one of the many artists appearing at this year’s Ballarat International Foto Biennale, photographer and Badtjala woman Dr Fiona Foley will be showcasing her exhibition “Who Are These Strangers And Where Are They Going?” at the Ballarat Mining Exchange.
Dr Foley spoke with Art Smitten co-hosts Christian, Liam and Monisha about working with fellow curator Djon Mundine, her upcoming film project and her impressions of Ballarat.
“Who Are These Strangers And Where Are They Going?” will be exhibiting until the closure of the Biennale on October 24th. For more information, head to https://ballaratfoto.org/
You can also see more of Dr Foley’s work via her official website.
Segment originally aired Wednesday, August 14th. Produced by Tom Parry.
Image courtesy of the artist.
