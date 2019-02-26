SYN Nation
Interview with Fiona Sweet – Art Smitten
In this segment, co-hosts Arnie and Nicola chat with the Creative Director of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale, Fiona Sweet about the opening of the National Centre of Photography, and its inaugural exhibition from artist Robbie Rowlands.
The exhibition will be running until March 10th. For more information, head to ballaratfoto.org/events/robbie-rowlands
Originally aired Wednesday, 20th February. Segment produced and edited by Tom Parry.
