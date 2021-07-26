the-hoist

On Air

Interview with First Beige – The Hoist

Bec had a convo with Brisbane party-starters First Beige about their new dancefloor banger ‘Sudden Weight’.

Bec and the six of the group chatted about genre-bending, major musical influences, meme mixtapes and much more.

Listen here:

July 26th 2021
