ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Florian Habicht

SpookersMovie

Rebi and Andrew interview Florian Habicht about his new documentary, Spookers, while he is trapped inside a lift!

Christian Tsoutsouvas

September 11th 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: ,
Topics: , , , ,
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

loving_vincent
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Andrew Grimmer

Rebi and Andrew chat to Melbourne artist Andrew Grimmer who contributed to the feature-length painted animation, Loving Vincent.

inbetweentwo
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: James Mangohig

Christian chats with hip-hop artist James Mangohig about In Between Two, the show that he and Joelistic are bringing to the Melbourne […]

cirquenocturne3 (1)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Kate Lawerence

Maria chats to Kate Lawrence, producer and performer of Cirque Nocturne, playing at  Wonderland Spiegeltent (699 LaTrobe St, Melbourne Docklands) from September 14-17 […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport