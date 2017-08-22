SYN Nation
Interview: Francis Lee
Christian chats to Francis Lee about his debut feature as writer/director, God’s Own Country, in cinemas August 24.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
August 22nd 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Pop Culture
Tags: acting, directing, film, God's Own Country, queer, UK
More by Art Smitten
Interview: Brodie Lancaster
Maggie Tweedie chats to Brodie Lancaster about her new book, No Way! Okay, Fine.
Interview: Luisa Hilmer
Smithers chats with Luisa Hilmer, visiting German co-curator of RMIT Gallery’s latest exhibition Fast Fashion: The dark side of fashion, running until […]
Interview: Dr Mark Themann
Rebi and Andrew chat to Dr Mark Themann, Director of the Latrobe Regional Gallery, about their new exhibition René Magritte: The Revealing […]