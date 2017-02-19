SYN Nation
Interview: Gary Hillberg
Andrew, Gill and Hamish chat to Gary Hillberg, one of the two artists behind the video art exhibition, Montages: The Full Cut, 1999-2015, now showing at the Shepparton Art Museum until May 19.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
February 19th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio
Topics: Art, Culture, Pop Culture
Tags: classic film, film, gary hillberg, melodrama, shepparton art museum, tracey moffatt, video art
