SYN Nation

Interview: Gary Hillberg

Andrew, Gill and Hamish chat to Gary Hillberg, one of the two artists behind the video art exhibition, Montages: The Full Cut, 1999-2015, now showing at the Shepparton Art Museum until May 19.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

February 19th 2017
