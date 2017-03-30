SYN Nation
Interview: Gavin Ross
Hamish and Christian chat with Gavin Ross from the cast of the truly immersive theatre show Trainspotting Live, now on at fortyfivedownstairs until April 13.
Click here to listen to Hamish’s review of the show
Christian Tsoutsouvas
March 30th 2017
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture, Live, Pop Culture
Tags: fortyfivedownstairs, gavin ross, theatre, trainspotting live, UK
