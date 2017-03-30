ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Gavin Ross

Hamish and Christian chat with Gavin Ross from the cast of the truly immersive theatre show Trainspotting Live, now on at fortyfivedownstairs until April 13.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

March 30th 2017
