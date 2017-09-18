SYN Nation
Interview: Grant Busé
Julia from The Naughty Rude Show and Christian (from Art Smitten) chat to comedy musician and school teacher Grant Busé about his Melbourne Fringe Festival show The Birds and the Beats, on at the Wonderland Spiegeltent (699 La Trobe Street, Docklands) from September 19-24.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
September 18th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture, Education, Live, Music, Pop Culture, Science
Tags: grant buse, Melbourne Fringe Festival, Sex education
