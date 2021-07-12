On Air
Interview with Hayley Mary – The Hoist
Tess was joined by Hayley Mary to chat about her new EP ‘The Drip’.
The pair chatted about the change from band to solo work, the new release and much more.
Listen below to hear more:
Riley Geary-Goodwin
July 12th 2021
