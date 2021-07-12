the-hoist

On Air

Interview with Hayley Mary – The Hoist

hayley mary

Tess was joined by Hayley Mary to chat about her new EP ‘The Drip’.

The pair chatted about the change from band to solo work, the new release and much more.

Listen below to hear more:

 

July 12th 2021
Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Hoist

tayla young
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Tayla Young – The Hoist

This week Bec chatted to emerging singer-songwriter out of Brisbane, Tayla Young. They chatted about working with Shag Rock, new music, the songwriting process […]

vol.46
the-hoist
The Hoist

Hoist Hot Hits Vol.46

The Hoist is back for Season 3 and a fab new playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.46, […]

1
the-hoist
The Hoist

Meet the hosts of Season 3 – The Hoist

A new season means some new (and old) faces on your screens and voices in your ears for season 3 of The […]

Related Content

Benjamin Trillado_Nuisance_Lead 1_Horizontal
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Benjamin Trillado - The Hoist

ZSXNk1qg
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with JIM - The Hoist

Screen Shot 2021-06-27 at 11.53.13 am
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Mitch Tambo - The Hoist