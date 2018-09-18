SYN 90.7
Interview with Huong Truong: Part 1
Huong Truong is a Greens member of Parliament in the Victorian Legislative Council.
Huong is the first Vietnamese woman in Australian parliament, and is the Greens’ spokesperson for a number of areas, including young people and sustainable cities.
Last week, Panorama reporter Jack Fryer sat down with Huong Truong for an interview
