Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Interview with Huong Truong: Part 2

huong_truong_main_photo

Huong Truong is a Greens member of Parliament in the Victorian Legislative Council.

Huong is the first Vietnamese woman in Australian parliament, and is the Greens’ spokesperson for a number of areas, including young people and sustainable cities.

Panorama reporter Jack Fryer sat down with Huong Truong for an interview

Jack Fryer

October 4th 2018
Read more by Jack Fryer
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Panorama

Joe-1-small-1024x683
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Australian music festival goes waste-free

With summer comes music festivals, but these festivals often leave a mountain of rubbish in there wake. One festival however has committed […]

Bryon_Bay_NSW
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

PM proposes Indigenous day to quell Australia day heat

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has proposed a new national day celebrating Indigenous Australians. The announcement comes after another council has decided to […]

strawberry-2290969_960_720
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Strawberry sabotage sours the market for growers

The ongoing strawberry scandal is having significant effects on Australian growers. The industry has been reeling after needles were found in a […]

Related Content

10300524-3x2-700x467
The Weekly Wrap

The Weekly Wrap 28.09.18

Siemens_train_in_Metro_Trains_Melbourne_Livery

Metro Trains to use drones to keep eye on graffiti vandals over grand final weekend

skyrail
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Skyrail property prices unchanged after six months