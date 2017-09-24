ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Isabel Thompson

14212671_1072290742807160_7992483256464672128_n

Jack interviews the Melbourne Youth Orchestras’ principal clarinet during their 50th Anniversary performances and ahead of their Moments of Beauty concert series running from September 27 – October 29.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

September 24th 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: ,
Topics: , , ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

hooting&howling
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: Hooting & Howling

Everyone loves a good ghost story whether to try and debunk the paranormal, persuade a non-believer, or encourage discussion on the afterlife. […]

2268 Small (2)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Jasper Foley

Smithers chats to Jasper Foley from the cast of Completely Improvised Potter, playing at The Lithuanian Club until September 30 as part of […]

Song-of-Songs-artists-collage-low-res
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: Shir Madness – Melbourne Jewish Music Festival

Hamish drops by to tell Christina and Reem all about this year’s Melbourne Jewish Music Festival, Shir Madness.

Related Content

Rockology2Facebook-1160x653
Rockology2Facebook
Rockology

Ep #7 - Sam's Top 7 Guitar Solos

Goodbye, farewell, and what's next for Apple

Smack Talk Logo
Smack Talk

Smack Talk - Episode Five