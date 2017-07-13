SYN Nation
Interview: Ivan Hexter
Silvi and Christina chat to film director Ivan Hexter about his work on Tunnel Vision, a new documentary about the protests against the East West Link, Tunnel screening with Secret Matters at Cinema Nova (380 Lygon St, Carlton), 5pm on Sunday July 16, as part of the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
July 13th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
