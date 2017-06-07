ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Izzy Roberts-Orr

Silvi, Ben and Christina chat to Izzy Roberts-Orr, Artistic Director of the 2017 Emerging Writers’ Festival (June 14-23).

Christian Tsoutsouvas

June 7th 2017
