SYN Nation
Interview: Izzy Summers and Caitie Ross
Reem chats to Izzy Summers and Caitie Ross, the director and one of the cast members of the curent production of Kiki Zapata’s 25 and F*cked, running until August 5 at the Owl and Cat Theatre (34 Swan Street, Cremorne).
Christian Tsoutsouvas
August 4th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture, Live
Tags: 25 and f*cked, catie ross, izzy summers, kiki zapata, own and cat theatre, theatre
More by Art Smitten
Interview: Shannan Lim and Tye Norman
Maria and Reem chat to Shannan Lim and Tye Norman from Normal Children’s production of Salty, on at the Butterfly Club (5 […]
Interview: Thando Sikwila
Maria and Reem interview Thando Sikwila from the cast of Bowie and Mercury Rising, playing until Sunday July 30 at Chapel off Chapel (12 […]
Interview: Ryan Shelton
Nicolas Zoumboulis interviews Ryan Shelton, one of four core members of Radio Karate, the team that produce Hamish & Andy’s Gap Year specials […]