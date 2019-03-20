Interview with Jack Beeby – Art Smitten

Co-hosts Dwight, Dini and Tom talk to Jack Beeby, the alter-ego of drag queen Six Inches Uncut, about how he came to discover the drag scene and create TAINT Cabaret, a monthly event that walks the line between “fantasy and filth”.

For more information about TAINT Cabaret, head to the official Facebook page. You can also follow Six Inches Uncut via Facebook and Twitter.

Segment originally aired Sunday, March 3rd. Produced by Tom Parry.

Image courtesy of the artist.