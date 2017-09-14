ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Jaklene Vukasinovic

The Big HOO-HAA 24 Hour Show FB - Photo credit - Mark Gambino

Maria chats to ensemble member Jaklene Vukasinovic about The Big HOO-HAA, a 24-hour improvised comedy show running from 8pm Saturday September 23 – 8pm Sunday September 24 at Sokol 497 (Queensbury St. North Melbourne).

Images by Mark Gambino.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

September 14th 2017
Art Smitten

Interview: Matthew Sini, Cassandra-Elli Yiannacou and Ryan Kennedy

Christian chats with Matthew Sini, Cassandra-Elli Yiannacou and Ryan Kennedy about their theatrical triple bill of The Last Journalist on Earth, Left […]

loving_vincent
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Andrew Grimmer

Rebi and Andrew chat to Melbourne artist Andrew Grimmer who contributed to the feature-length painted animation, Loving Vincent.

SpookersMovie
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Florian Habicht

Rebi and Andrew interview Florian Habicht about his new documentary, Spookers, while he is trapped inside a lift!

The Hoist

Live on the Hoist - Michael Benhayon and Martin Gladman

Ezcapades

Ezcapades (feat. Joshing Around)

Art Smitten

Review: On Our Shores, Melbourne Playback Theatre Company