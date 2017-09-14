SYN Nation
Interview: Jaklene Vukasinovic
Maria chats to ensemble member Jaklene Vukasinovic about The Big HOO-HAA, a 24-hour improvised comedy show running from 8pm Saturday September 23 – 8pm Sunday September 24 at Sokol 497 (Queensbury St. North Melbourne).
Images by Mark Gambino.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
September 14th 2017
