SYN Nation
Interview: James Hewison
Reem chats to James Hewison, head of film programming at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image, talking about their program of talks, live performances and screenings of the new documentary I Am Not Your Negro, from September 11-24.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
September 1st 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Education
Tags: acmi, i am not your negro, race
