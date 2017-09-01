ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Interview: James Hewison

I Am Not Your Negro-1

Reem chats to James Hewison, head of film programming at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image, talking about their program of talks, live performances and screenings of the new documentary I Am Not Your Negro, from September 11-24.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

September 1st 2017
